Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.
Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 7.32.
About Turners Automotive Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Turners Automotive Group
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Pinterest: Time to Jump Onboard for Long-Term Gains?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 4 Best ETFs for Capitalizing on the Semiconductor Market Surge
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- These 3 Stocks Just Spiked—Buy the Rally or Sell the News?
Receive News & Ratings for Turners Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turners Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.