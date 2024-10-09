Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.06

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Turners Automotive Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.83, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 7.32.

About Turners Automotive Group

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Auto Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Auto Retail segment engages in purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

