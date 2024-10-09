Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) to Distribute Dividend of $0.02 on October 9th

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA TPLE opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.
About Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Powerful ETFs for Income Seekers Looking to Maximize Gains
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.