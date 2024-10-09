Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) to Distribute Dividend of $0.02 on October 9th

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSEARCA TPLE opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

