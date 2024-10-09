Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 10th.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Stock Down 1.6 %

THTX stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. Theratechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

