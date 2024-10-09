TD Cowen Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $820.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $775.00 to $820.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Piper Sandler upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.76.

Shares of NFLX opened at $721.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $678.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $648.76. Netflix has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $725.26. The firm has a market cap of $311.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 42.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Netflix by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

