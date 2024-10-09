Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on November 29th

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance
Shares of TWODY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
