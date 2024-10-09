Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODY) to Issue Dividend of $0.56 on November 29th

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5571 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TWODY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.