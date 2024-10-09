StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

TANH opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Tantech has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.94.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

