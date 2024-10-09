Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,446 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,898% compared to the typical daily volume of 623 call options.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

