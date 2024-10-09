Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,446 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,898% compared to the typical daily volume of 623 call options.
Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.
Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.