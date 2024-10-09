Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Smith Micro Software Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $1.12 on Monday. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.