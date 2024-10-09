Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells $53,486.56 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $53,486.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 601,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,715.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

