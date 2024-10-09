Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) COO Sells $74,415.87 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) COO Vitalii Obishchenko sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $74,415.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 843,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,633,961.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vitalii Obishchenko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Vitalii Obishchenko sold 55,000 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $738,650.00.

Semrush Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.33 and a beta of 1.58. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Semrush had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEMR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Semrush from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Semrush from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Semrush in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $10,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush in the second quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

