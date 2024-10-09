Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for RPM International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $129.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1-year low of $88.84 and a 1-year high of $130.36.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $406,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,311.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,691 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,419 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 273.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.