Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Set to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) are going to split on Friday, October 11th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,940,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $146,782,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,455,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.