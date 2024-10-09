Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Set to Split on Friday, October 11th

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 482.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

