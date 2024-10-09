Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 11th (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 11th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, September 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 10th.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Wing Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 141,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 86,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,307,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

