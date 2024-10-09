Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 167.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.68.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,273 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after buying an additional 3,285,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- Trading Halts Explained
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.