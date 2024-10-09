Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Core Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE CLB opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.36. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 31.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

