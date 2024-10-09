Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Lifted by Zacks Research (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $23.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.50.

TDY stock opened at $441.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $424.75 and a 200-day moving average of $407.55. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $676,041,000 after purchasing an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 398,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,665,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

