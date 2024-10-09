Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of PSA opened at $347.94 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

