PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:PDX)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PDX opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $520,845.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,392,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,760,285.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,686,803.

