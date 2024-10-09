PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.36.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
