Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $58,517.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Quarry LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 438.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

