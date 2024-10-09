Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Onex’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Onex Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Onex has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.91.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 70.42%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

