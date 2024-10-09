NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $42.41 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.29). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $64.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,273,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

