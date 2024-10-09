NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get NetEase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetEase

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetEase Stock Down 5.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $94.43 on Friday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.