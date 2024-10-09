NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in NetEase by 55.5% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ NTES opened at $94.43 on Friday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $75.85 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTESGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

