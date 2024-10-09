MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.09.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $107.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total transaction of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock valued at $303,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 143.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $282,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,792 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,541,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,445,000 after acquiring an additional 239,099 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,690,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at $23,171,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

