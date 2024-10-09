Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS) Plans GBX 0.57 Dividend

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SAAS opened at GBX 115 ($1.51) on Wednesday. Microlise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88.04 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.71. The firm has a market cap of £133.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11,740.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on shares of Microlise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

