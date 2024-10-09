Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 154.96% from the company’s current price.
Lords Group Trading Price Performance
Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.46) on Monday. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.59. The company has a market cap of £58.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3,530.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Lords Group Trading Company Profile
