Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 154.96% from the company’s current price.

Lords Group Trading Price Performance

Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 35.30 ($0.46) on Monday. Lords Group Trading has a one year low of GBX 35.01 ($0.46) and a one year high of GBX 61 ($0.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.59. The company has a market cap of £58.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3,530.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

Lords Group Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.