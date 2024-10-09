Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Sells $353,600.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,667.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $297,200.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE:KVYO opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $36.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,510,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 1,234.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

