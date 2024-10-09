Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $37.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.53.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,648,000 after buying an additional 317,837 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

