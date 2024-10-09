Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) vs. SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) Head to Head Survey

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SRIVARU and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SRIVARU alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRIVARU $42,538.00 67.39 -$11.43 million N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group $124.61 million 1.20 $10,000.00 $0.03 57.00

This table compares SRIVARU and Kandi Technologies Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SRIVARU and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A Kandi Technologies Group -0.98% -0.31% -0.25%

Risk and Volatility

SRIVARU has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SRIVARU beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRIVARU

(Get Free Report)

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SRIVARU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRIVARU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.