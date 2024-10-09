Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) vs. SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) Head to Head Survey

SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) and Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SRIVARU and Kandi Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SRIVARU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Kandi Technologies Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SRIVARU
|$42,538.00
|67.39
|-$11.43 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Kandi Technologies Group
|$124.61 million
|1.20
|$10,000.00
|$0.03
|57.00
Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares SRIVARU and Kandi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SRIVARU
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Kandi Technologies Group
|-0.98%
|-0.31%
|-0.25%
Risk and Volatility
SRIVARU has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kandi Technologies Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
SRIVARU beats Kandi Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SRIVARU
Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and battery packs and smart battery swap system. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.
