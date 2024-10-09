Jonathan Thomas Purchases 17,618 Shares of Optima Health plc (LON:OPT) Stock

Optima Health plc (LON:OPT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Thomas purchased 17,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £25,017.56 ($32,741.21).

Jonathan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 27th, Jonathan Thomas acquired 13,328 shares of Optima Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £19,992 ($26,164.11).

Optima Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OPT stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.90) on Wednesday. Optima Health plc has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

