John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PDT stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.