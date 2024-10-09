Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) & Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Financial Comparison

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) and Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A Ipsen $3.58 billion 2.88 $697.43 million N/A N/A

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Ipsen N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ipsen has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 5 2 3.29 Ipsen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Ipsen.

Summary

Ipsen beats Oruka Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

About Ipsen

Ipsen S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. Its product pipeline comprises Cabometyx + Atezolizumab, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of second line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; lenalidomide and rituximab, and Taverik, which is in phase III for the treatment of second line follicular lymphoma; Bylvay, which is in phase III for the treatment of biliary atresia; Dysport, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic and episodic migraine; Fidrisertib, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva; Elafibranor, which is in phase II for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, as well as IPN60250; IPN10200, which is in phase II for the treatment of longer-acting neurotoxin aesthetics and therapeutics; IPN60210, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and IPN60260 for the treatment of Viral cholestatic disease and is in phase I clinical trial. The company also offers Somatuline, Decapeptyl, Cabometyx, Onivyde, Tazverik, and other oncology products; Dysport and other neurosciences products; and Bylvay, NutropinAq, Increlex, and Sohonos for rare diseases. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

