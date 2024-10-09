Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, October 10th

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, October 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, October 9th.

Inno Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Inno stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 589,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,169. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Inno has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

