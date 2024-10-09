Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

HELE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after purchasing an additional 44,758 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

