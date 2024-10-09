Head-To-Head Review: Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE) versus Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Free Report) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Clover Leaf Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Clover Leaf Capital alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Rush Street Interactive”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $801.55 million 3.04 -$18.31 million ($0.17) -63.68

Analyst Ratings

Clover Leaf Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rush Street Interactive.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Clover Leaf Capital and Rush Street Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Leaf Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Clover Leaf Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Leaf Capital and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Leaf Capital N/A N/A -9.57% Rush Street Interactive -0.84% -12.45% -6.42%

Risk and Volatility

Clover Leaf Capital has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats Clover Leaf Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Leaf Capital

(Get Free Report)

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Leaf Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Leaf Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.