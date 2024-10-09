Head-To-Head Comparison: RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $5.15 million N/A N/A Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.92 $61.28 million $0.24 10.50

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Taseko Mines”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than RCF Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCF Acquisition N/A -79.90% 6.86% Taseko Mines 13.07% 18.82% 4.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RCF Acquisition and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33

Taseko Mines has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than RCF Acquisition.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats RCF Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

