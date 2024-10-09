Head to Head Analysis: Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Merit Medical Systems and Pro-Dex.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 2 9 1 2.92 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $101.82, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.38%. Given Pro-Dex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.30 billion 4.27 $94.41 million $1.74 54.99 Pro-Dex $53.84 million 1.76 $2.13 million $0.58 47.72

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Pro-Dex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 9.02% 15.29% 8.58% Pro-Dex 3.95% 6.82% 4.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats Pro-Dex on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions. It also offers custom procedural solutions that include critical care products, disinfection protection systems, syringes, manifold kits, and trays and packs; coating services for medical tubes and wires; and sensor components for microelectromechanical systems. In addition, the company provides pulmonary products that consist of laser-cut tracheobronchial stents, over-the-wire and direct visualization delivery systems, and dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate structures; gastroenterology products, such as covered esophageal stents, syringe and gauges, and balloon dilators; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. It sells its products to hospitals and alternate site-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

