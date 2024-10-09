Guild (NYSE:GHLD) PT Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GHLD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Guild alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Guild

Guild Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GHLD opened at $16.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $988.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. Guild has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. Guild had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guild by 2.1% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.