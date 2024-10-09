Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GH

Guardant Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GH opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.44.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.21%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Free Report

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.