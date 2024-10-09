GAP (GAP) vs. Its Rivals Critical Contrast

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GAP to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAP and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.17 billion $502.00 million -0.76 GAP Competitors $10.59 billion $637.10 million 10.34

GAP has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. GAP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

73.0% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GAP has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAP’s peers have a beta of 1.81, suggesting that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GAP pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. GAP pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out -173.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GAP and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 3 0 0 2.00 GAP Competitors 359 2140 2393 31 2.43

GAP currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.56%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 14.53%. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares GAP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 5.05% 28.89% 6.92% GAP Competitors 3.12% -376.16% 6.89%

Summary

GAP peers beat GAP on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

