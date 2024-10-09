FY2025 EPS Estimates for LINKBANCORP, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LNKB)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for LINKBANCORP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

Shares of LNKB opened at $6.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 0.51. LINKBANCORP has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). LINKBANCORP had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LINKBANCORP

In other news, Director George Parmer purchased 5,000 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,708.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LINKBANCORP news, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 4,741 shares of LINKBANCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $29,441.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,752.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,708.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,223 shares of company stock valued at $273,083 and sold 16,741 shares valued at $107,022. Insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNKB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP in the first quarter worth $164,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

