FY2025 EPS Estimates for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Reduced by Analyst

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for First Busey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Busey’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

BUSE stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46. First Busey has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.84.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $116.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 22.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 947,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 163,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

