FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EBMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

Shares of EBMT stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $126.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $30.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.89%.

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $105,300.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,139 shares in the company, valued at $873,064.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,079 shares of company stock worth $129,171. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 171,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

