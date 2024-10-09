FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 22,186 Shares

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 22,186 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $26,179.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,471,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,803.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Tim Hwang sold 25,000 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tim Hwang sold 64,211 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $81,547.97.

On Thursday, August 1st, Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79.

Shares of NYSE:NOTE opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $153.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.27.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 115.06% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FiscalNote by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on FiscalNote from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

