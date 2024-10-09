Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $392.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 39,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,635 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.