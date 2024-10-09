Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKAM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $101.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after acquiring an additional 347,626 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,428 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $147,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222,290 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 409.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 248,045 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,977,000 after purchasing an additional 199,334 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,472,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,248,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,314,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $389,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,401.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $741,655. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

