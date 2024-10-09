Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Information Services Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.

III has been the subject of a number of other reports. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.27 million, a PE ratio of -158.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 566,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 293,328 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,011,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 813,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Information Services Group by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 165,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -900.00%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

