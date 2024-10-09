Ennis, Inc. (EBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 8th

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Ennis Trading Down 2.2 %

EBF stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $623.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

