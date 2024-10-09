Educational Development (EDUC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.30%.
Educational Development Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.06. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
